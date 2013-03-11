EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
NEW YORK, March 11 The PIMCO Total Return Fund, the world's largest bond fund, decreased its holdings in U.S. Treasuries and mortgage debt in February, data from the firm's website showed on Monday.
The fund, which is run by PIMCO founder and co-chief investment officer Bill Gross, showed a cut in its Treasury holdings to 28 percent in February from 30 percent in January.
The fund's exposure to mortgage debt - its largest holding - was also slightly reduced to 36 percent from 37 percent.
The fund, which has roughly $288.21 billion in assets, is the flagship of the Newport Beach, California-based PIMCO.
Pacific Investment Management Co, a unit of European financial services company Allianz SE, had $2 trillion in assets as of Dec. 31, 2012, according to the firm's website.
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has