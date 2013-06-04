By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, June 4 Bill Gross, founder and
co-chief investment officer of bond fund giant PIMCO, said in
his latest letter to investors on Tuesday that global stimulus
measures are limiting companies' desire to invest in future
production.
Gross, who runs the world's largest mutual fund, said that
monetary stimulus has resulted in low yields and less reward on
riskier investments, stunting real economic growth and leading
corporations to return capital rather than invest it in
productive tasks like research and development.
"Western corporations seem focused more on returning capital
as opposed to investing it," Gross said in reference to
companies returning cash through measures like dividends and
stock buybacks.
The overall effect is negative to economic growth, Gross
said.
Gross, who has criticized the negative impact of low
interest rates on savers and business models, said in the June
letter entitled "Wounded Heart" that investors should reduce
risk assets as a result of the weak rewards to be gained.
The Federal Reserve's zero-bound interest rate policy and
quantitative easing programs, which Gross characterized as "New
Age chemotherapy" being employed everywhere in the world, are
becoming more of a problem for an economy that needs structural
reforms.
His letter picked up on a theme that other money managers
are increasingly voicing: concern about how the Fed's easy money
policies are distorting markets by keeping interest rates
artificially low and creating an insatiable demand for riskier,
higher yielding assets.
"Our global financial system at the zero-bound is
beginning to resemble a leukemia patient with New Age
chemotherapy, desperately attempting to cure an economy that
requires structural as opposed to monetary solutions," Gross
said.
For its part, the U.S. Federal Reserve is buying $85 billion
in Treasuries and agency mortgage securities per month in an
effort to spur hiring and lower long-term borrowing costs, a
measure known as quantitative easing.
"The misunderstood after effects of this chemotherapy may
also one day find their way into economic annals or even
accepted economic theory," he said.
Gross added that global central banks, in particular the
Bank of Japan, "seem to believe that higher and higher asset
prices produced necessarily by more and more QE check writing
will inevitably stimulate real economic growth via the spillover
wealth effect into consumption and real investment. That theory
requires challenge if only because it doesn't seem to be working
very well."
Pacific Investment Management Co, a unit of European
financial services company Allianz SE had $2.04
trillion in assets at the end of March. The firm's flagship
PIMCO Total Return Fund has roughly $292.9 billion in assets.
The PIMCO Total Return Fund, which had 39 percent of its
assets in Treasuries at the end of April, was hit by the selloff
in Treasuries and fell 2.15 percent in May, according to
Morningstar. The fund is down 0.39 percent for the year,
according to PIMCO's website.
The fund also suffered its first outflows since late 2011 in
May, Morningstar said. Investors pulled $1.3 billion from the
fund in May, which marked the first outflows from the fund since
$1.35 billion in outflows in December of 2011.