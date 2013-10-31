(Adds quotes from Gross)
By Sam Forgione and Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Oct 31 Bill Gross, manager of the
world's largest bond fund, urged fellow members of the
"privileged 1 percent," earning the highest incomes, to support
higher U.S. taxes on carried interest and capital gains to help
the economy.
Gross, co-founder and co-chief investment officer of Pacific
Investment Management Co., said in his latest investment outlook
letter on Thursday that the super wealthy "should be paddling
right alongside and willing to support higher taxes on carried
interest, and certainly capital gains readjusted to existing
marginal income tax rates."
Carried interest refers to a large portion of the investment
gains realized by private equity managers and executives at some
venture capital firms, real estate and hedge funds.
The gains are taxed at a top rate of 20 percent instead of
the nearly 40 percent top rate on ordinary income paid by the
highest earners.
Easy credit policies have also allowed the rich to make
billions of dollars, Gross said.
Gross, who oversees roughly $2 trillion in assets, noted
that billionaires Warren Buffett and Stanley Druckenmiller,
founder of Duquesne Capital Management and one of the best
performing hedge fund managers of the past three decades, have
advocated similar proposals.
"The era of taxing 'capital' at lower rates than 'labor'
should now end," Gross said.
Gross, who acknowledged he was among the 1 percent, noted he
is writing investment letters that "'dis' the success that
provided me the soapbox in the first place." He said that
increasing taxes could improve the U.S. competitive position
compared with Germany and Canada.
"Instead of approaching the tax reform argument from the
standpoint of what an enormous percentage of the overall income
taxes the top 1 percent pay, consider how much of the national
income you've been privileged to make," Gross added.
Gross, whose $250 billion Pimco Total Return Fund is the
world's largest mutual fund, said that developed economies
function best when income inequality is minimal.
In an interview on cable television network CNBC on
Wednesday, Gross said that he and his wife, Sue, have pledged to
give away all of their money before they die, which he referred
to as an "Andrew Carnegie" pledge.
"Carnegie said that a wealthy person dies disgraced if they
go to their maker with one penny, and so Sue and I are well on
our way," Gross said.
Gross also laid blame on the Federal Reserve for
contributing to the imbalances in income growth.
He characterized the Fed's easy money policies since late
2008 as a massive $1 trillion share buyback program nearly every
year that has driven investment in risk assets and stocks rather
than in "productive plant and equipment."
The Fed is currently buying $85 billion in Treasuries and
agency mortgage securities per month. The Fed has held interest
rates near zero since late 2008 and has quadrupled the size of
its balance sheet to more than $3.7 trillion through three
rounds of bond buying.
Gross said, "Long-term growth for each company, and for all
countries, depends not on balance sheet alchemy and financial
wizardry, but investment and the ultimate demand for a company's
or a country's products."
In a post to Pimco's Twitter account on Oct. 24, Gross
criticized billionaire Carl Icahn's effort to have Apple
commence a $150 billion share buyback, saying, "Icahn should
leave #Apple alone & spend more time like Bill Gates. If
#Icahn's so smart, use it to help people not yourself."
The following day, Gross said, "By the way, I should spend
more TIME like Bill Gates too - we all should. He and Melinda
are great paragons."
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio and
Kenneth Barry)