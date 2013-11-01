NEW YORK Nov 1 The Pimco Total Return Fund, the
world's largest mutual fund and which is run by Bill Gross, rose
0.93 percent in October, beating 50 percent of peers,
preliminary data from Morningstar showed on Friday.
The Pimco Total Return Exchange-Traded Fund,
meanwhile, which is designed to mimic the strategy of the
$250-billion mutual fund, rose 0.85 percent last month. That
performance was above 77 percent of peers, the Morningstar data
showed.
Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund
, the flagship fund of the Los Angeles-based DoubleLine
Capital, rose 0.64 percent for the month, beating 14 percent of
peers, the data showed.