NEW YORK Nov 1 The Pimco Total Return Fund, the world's largest mutual fund and which is run by Bill Gross, rose 0.93 percent in October, beating 50 percent of peers, preliminary data from Morningstar showed on Friday.

The Pimco Total Return Exchange-Traded Fund, meanwhile, which is designed to mimic the strategy of the $250-billion mutual fund, rose 0.85 percent last month. That performance was above 77 percent of peers, the Morningstar data showed.

Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund , the flagship fund of the Los Angeles-based DoubleLine Capital, rose 0.64 percent for the month, beating 14 percent of peers, the data showed.