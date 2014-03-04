BRIEF-China Overseas Grand Oceans Group says operating profit for quarter was about HK$430 mln
* Group turnover was approximately HK$3,495 million for three months ended 31 March 2017
NEW YORK, March 4 Bill Gross, manager of the world's largest bond fund at Pimco, said Tuesday that risk assets should outperform cash this year, but that corporate bond liquidity will be "challenged."
"If global central bankers can convince investors that their abnormal policies can recreate a semblance of the old normal economy, then risk assets at the outer edges of our circle will have higher future returns than otherwise," Gross said in his monthly letter to investors.
Gross's flagship Pimco Total Return Fund, which had $237 billion in assets at the end of January, posted $1.6 billion in outflows in February, according to data from Morningstar.
Pacific Investment Management Co., a unit of European financial services company Allianz SE, had $1.92 trillion in assets as of Dec. 31, according to the firm's website.
* Group turnover was approximately HK$3,495 million for three months ended 31 March 2017
April 20 Southeast Asian stock markets trod with caution on Thursday in the absence of economic cues while uncertainties around the upcoming French elections muted global risk appetite. The sense of caution was exacerbated by weakness on Wall Street and overnight decline in commodity prices, especially oil. The French presidential elections will be closely watched as the stakes for investors are high, with two anti-EU, anti-euro candidates among the four seen still in