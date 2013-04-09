By Jennifer Ablan and Sam Forgione
April 9 The world's largest bond fund, run by
Bill Gross, increased its U.S. Treasury holdings to its highest
level this year, partly in response to the Bank of Japan's bold
monetary stimulus, data from the firm's website showed on
Tuesday.
The PIMCO Total Return Fund, which holds $289
billion in assets, increased its exposure to Treasuries and
Treasury-related securities to 33 percent in March from 28
percent the previous month. The fund also decreased its mortgage
holdings to 33 percent from 36 percent.
Gross said on Twitter on Monday that investors should buy
Treasuries because the BoJ's monthly purchases of over 7
trillion yen ($75 billion) of long-term government bonds, a plan
that was announced last week, will drive Japanese investors to
seek higher returns in other markets overseas.
He said this will boost prices of assets around the world,
including U.S. Treasuries. "Global Bond Bubble still inflating
as BOJ prints $75 billion a month. Buy TIPS, Linkers, and (for
now) Treasuries," Gross wrote.
In his April letter to investors entitled "A Man in the
Mirror," Gross also said that central banks', including the
Federal Reserve's, aggressive monetary policies, may have
changed the landscape so greatly that investors like himself and
Warren Buffett may face radically new challenges in trying to
maintain their track records. Gross said: "Investors should be
judged on their ability to adapt to different epochs, not
cycles."
The Newport Beach, California-based Pacific Investment
Management Co said on its website that the fund's holdings of
U.S. Treasury debt includes Treasury notes, bonds, futures and
inflation-protected securities.
The PIMCO Total Return fund did not change its holdings of
investment-grade credit, high-yield "junk" bonds, emerging
markets, and non-U.S. developed markets of 9 percent; 3 percent;
7 percent and 11 percent, respectively, in March.
The PIMCO Total Return Fund earned a 10.35 percent return
last year, besting 94 percent of funds that mainly hold
investment-grade bonds with a duration of 3-10 years, according
to Lipper. The fund has earned a 7.14 percent annualized return
over the past three years, which is above that of 77 percent of
its peers.