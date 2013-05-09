By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK May 9 PIMCO Total Return Fund, the
world's largest bond fund, increased its U.S. Treasuries
holdings to the highest in over a year in April, data from the
firm's website showed on Thursday.
The fund, which has roughly $292.9 billion in assets and is
run by Bill Gross, increased its holdings of U.S. Treasury
securities to 39 percent in April, up from 33 percent in March.
Treasuries "are better than the alternative (cash) as long
as central banks and dollar reserve countries (China, Japan)
continue to participate," Gross said in his May investment
letter to clients.
Gross, a founder and co-chief investment officer of PIMCO,
said in the letter entitled "There Will Be Haircuts," that while
Treasuries are a better alternative than cash, they still face a
loss of at least 2 percentage points in the interest payouts
after accounting for inflation.
Pacific Investment Management Co., a unit of European
financial services company Allianz SE, had $2.04
trillion in assets under management at the end of March,
according to the firm's website.
Gross, who has criticized the efficacy of global monetary
stimulus in past letters, cited the U.S. Federal Reserve's
zero-interest rate policy and monthly bond purchases of $85
billion as a cause of the reduction on Treasury returns.
The Fed has pledged to keep interest rates between zero and
0.25 percent at least until unemployment hits 6.5 percent, and
provided inflation stays under 2.5 percent.
The fund also showed an increase in mortgage holdings, to 34
percent in April from 33 percent, but decreased its holdings of
investment-grade credit to 7 percent in April from 9 percent.
The PIMCO Total Return Fund attracted inflows of about $516
million in April, down from inflows of $723.4 million in March,
according to Morningstar.
The fund, which is the flagship of Newport Beach,
California-based PIMCO, slightly increased its holdings of
emerging market securities to 8 percent in April from 7 percent
in March. The fund also showed a decrease in its holdings of
debt issued in developed markets outside the United States, to
10 percent from 11 percent in March.
Some investors have warned that high prices and low interest
rates on bonds, mainly in response to the Fed's monthly bond
purchases, have led to much greater risk of losses in bonds.
Still, major bond firms such as PIMCO and Loomis Sayles have
continued to see inflows to their main bond funds.
PIMCO said on its website that the fund's holdings of U.S.
Treasury debt includes Treasury notes, bonds, futures and
inflation-protected securities.
The PIMCO Total Return Fund's move into Treasury securities
comes as the fund's cash equivalents and money-market securities
fell to negative 8 percent in April, from negative 3 percent in
March.
In having a so-called negative position in cash equivalents
and money-market securities, it is an indication of using
derivatives and short-term securities as collateral to boost the
fund's buying power with leverage.
The fund's holdings of high-yield "junk" bonds, municipal
debt, government-guaranteed agency securities, U.S.
dollar-denominated interest rate swaps and rate-related
derivatives, and "other" forms of credit were unchanged in
April.
High-yield "junk" bond holdings remained at 3 percent,
municipal debt at 5 percent, government-guaranteed agency
securities at 4 percent, swaps and rate-related derivatives at
negative 3 percent and "other" forms of credit at 1 percent of
the fund's portfolio.