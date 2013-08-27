EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
NEW YORK Aug 27 Mohamed El-Erian, chief executive of bond giant Pimco, said Tuesday that the economy cannot absorb uncertainties, including another "fight" on the debt limit.
"The economy cannot, cannot absorb a whole list of uncertainties, including another fight on the debt limit," El-Erian, also co-chief investment officer of Pimco, told Bloomberg Television.
The U.S. Treasury Department has set a deadline for raising the debt ceiling, and said Congress needs to act by mid-October, or the country will face an unprecedented default.
Pimco, a unit of European financial services company Allianz SE, had $1.97 trillion in assets as of June 30, according to the firm's website. The firm's Pimco Total Return Fund is the world's largest bond fund.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.