NEW YORK, Sept 5 Pimco's Bill Gross, manager of
the world's largest bond fund, said on Thursday that the global
economy has become difficult to stabilize and that investors
should seek safety in shorter-dated bonds and
inflation-protected Treasuries.
In his September letter to investors, Gross said that
central banks' easy money policies have become less effective in
generating economic stability, and that zero-bound interest
rates have threatened finance and investment in the "real
economy.
"Why invest in financial or real assets if bond prices could
only go down, and/or stock prices could no longer be pumped up
via the artificial steroids of QE?," Gross said, in reference to
stimulative policies like the Federal Reserve's $85 billion in
monthly purchases of Treasuries and agency mortgages.
Gross added that liquidity will be "challenged" when
policymakers begin to conclude their easy money policies and
that stocks may also be "at risk" when the Fed ends its
bond-buying program.
In light of economic instability and central banks' focus on
"forward guidance," or the likely path of future interest rates,
shorter-dated bonds are the most reliable investment, Gross
said. The Fed has held the federal funds rate in a zero to 0.25
percent range since December 2008.
"If unemployment and inflation rates can be at least closely
guesstimated, then front-end yields become the most reliable bet
in the ballpark," Gross said in the letter, entitled "Seventh
Inning Stretch."
Gross, whose flagship Pimco Total Return Fund is the world's
largest bond fund with $251 billion in assets, added that
investors should seek shorter-dated Treasuries or credit, while
also seeking longer-dated TIPS to protect against future
inflation.
Gross is a founder and co-chief investment officer at
Pacific Investment Management Co, a unit of European financial
services company Allianz SE. The firm had $1.97
trillion in assets as of June 30, according to the company
website.