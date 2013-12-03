By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK Dec 3 Bill Gross, co-founder and
co-chief investment officer of bond giant Pimco, said Tuesday
that easy-money policies worldwide have put global economies and
their capital markets increasingly at risk.
Gross, writing in his monthly letter to investors, said
easy-money policies from central banks such as the U.S. Federal
Reserve and the Bank of Japan have resulted in artificially
priced assets and that markets could face peril once investors
recognize the growing risk and sell traditional assets.
"Global economies and their artificially priced markets are
increasingly at risk," Gross said, adding that investors "are
all playing the same dangerous game that depends on a near
perpetual policy of cheap financing and artificially low
interest rates in a desperate gamble to promote growth."
Gross referred to the monetary stimulus policies of global
central banks including the Fed, Bank of Japan, European Central
Bank, and Bank of England in the December outlook entitled "On
the Wings of an Eagle" posted on Pimco's website.
He said that stocks, investment-grade and high-yield junk
bonds, alternative assets, hedge funds, and unconstrained
products all reflected artificially priced markets and that
investors will "gradually vacate" historical asset classes once
they recognize that they are receiving too little reward for too
much risk.
Gross's comments are important because Pimco manages roughly
$1.97 trillion and is one of the world's largest bond managers.
The views of Gross and co-chief investment officer and chief
executive Mohamed El-Erian on global credit also influence other
investors.
The Newport Beach, California-based Pacific Investment
Management Co is a unit of European financial services company
Allianz SE.
The Fed is buying $85 billion in Treasuries and agency
mortgages monthly in an effort to spur hiring and keep borrowing
costs low. The Fed's bond-buying has helped fuel record highs
and a 26 percent rally in the Standard & Poor's 500 stock
index this year.
Gross has warned of "bubbles" or overpriced financial
markets in past television appearances and posts on social media
platform Twitter.
On Nov. 29 or "Black Friday," the biggest U.S. shopping day
of the year, Gross wrote the following on Pimco's Twitter
account, "Gross: We should call this 'Green Friday' - Be
careful, though, of red numbers in 2014. All markets are
bubbly."
In the letter, Gross reiterated that investors should
anticipate stable policy rates until at least 2016 and focus on
short-duration assets.
Gross said: "Look for constant policy rates until at least
2016. Front-end load portfolios. Don't fight central banks, but
be afraid."
The U.S. central bank has kept the federal funds rate near
zero since late 2008 to help the economy recover from recession
and has promised to keep it there for a while longer, probably
until 2015.
Pimco has not been immune to the volatility in the bond
market this year.
Gross's flagship Pimco Total Return Fund had outflows of
$3.7 billion in November, marking the seventh straight month of
outflows from the fund and reducing the fund's assets to $244
billion, data from Morningstar showed on Tuesday.
Pimco had outflows of $7.1 billion across all of its U.S.
mutual funds in November, marking the sixth straight month of
outflows from the funds, according to Morningstar data.
Outflows in October stripped the Pimco Total Return Fund of
its status of the world's largest mutual fund, a title which The
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index now holds, according
to Morningstar data reported last month by Reuters.
The fund has had outflows of about $36.9 billion this year,
according to Morningstar. Gross's fund delivered a flat
performance in November according to preliminary Morningstar
figures, averting losses even as fears surrounding the Federal
Reserve's next policy move hurt bond prices.
The fund is still down 1.24 percent this year, however,
beating 57 percent of peers, according to Morningstar data.