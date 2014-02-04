NEW YORK Feb 4 The Pimco Total Return Fund, the world's largest bond fund run by Bill Gross, extended last year's record net outflows with investors pulling $3.5 billion from the fund in January, Morningstar data showed on Tuesday.

The January outflows marked the ninth straight month of outflows from the fund, which posted outflows of $41.1 billion in 2013. The fund's size remained roughly unchanged at $237 billion after the outflows in January, however, in response to positive monthly performance.

The Pimco Total Return Exchange-Traded Fund, an actively managed ETF designed to mimic the strategy of the flagship mutual fund, posted outflows of $32 million in January, marking the ninth straight month of outflows from the ETF.

The ETF posted net outflows of $197 million last year. The latest outflows also left the ETF's size unchanged at around $3.5 billion.

Pimco had $6.9 billion in outflows across the firm's U.S. mutual funds in January, extending last year's record net outflows of $31.1 billion and marking the eighth straight month of withdrawals from the funds.

Pacific Investment Management Co., a unit of European financial services company Allianz SE, had $1.92 trillion in assets as of Dec. 31, 2013, according to the firm's website.