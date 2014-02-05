(Reacasts top, adds analyst quote and outflow figures from
Total Return Fund)
By Sam Forgione and Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Feb 5 Pimco's Bill Gross, manager of
the world's largest bond fund, reassured investors and clients
on Wednesday that the departure of his heir apparent, Mohamed
El-Erian, will not affect the performance of the firm.
"Believe me when I say, we are a better team at this moment
than we were before," Gross, co-founder and co-chief investment
officer at Pimco, said in his monthly letter. "I/we take the
future challenge faced by all asset managers with close to a
sacred trust." He advised readers to "stick with PIMCO."
Pimco shocked the investment industry last month when it
said that El-Erian, chief executive and co-chief investment
officer at the Newport Beach, California-based firm, would leave
in mid-March, leaving Gross as the sole chief investment
officer.
Last week, Pimco named Mark Kiesel, Virginie Maisonneuve,
Scott Mather and Mihir Worah, currently managing directors at
Pimco, as deputy chief investment officers. The four will join
Dan Ivascyn and Andrew Balls, who were appointed to the roles
the previous week.
The shakeup comes as many investors are turning their backs
on the kind of bond funds Pimco is famous for offering.
The Pimco Total Return Fund, which has $237 billion in
assets, extended last year's record net outflows in January,
with investors pulling $3.5 billion from the fund over the
month, Morningstar data showed on Tuesday.
"The evidence is very anecdotal, but there also appear to be
at least some investors who are viewing Pimco's latest shakeup -
including El-Erian's departure and the many other promotions,
hirings, and departures that were just announced - as a major
concern," Morningstar senior research analyst Eric Jacobson
said.
"At least some portion of the January flows are likely a
result of these folks trimming their holdings in Total Return."
Gross's letters provide a glimpse into how influential bond
investor Pimco's assets, which measured $1.92 trillion in as of
Dec. 31 according to the firm's website, will be managed.
While Gross commented on Pimco's future without El-Erian, he
dedicated much of his letter to the state of the U.S. economy,
noting that the lower U.S. government deficit is slowing credit
growth, which could hurt economic growth and risk assets.
Slower credit growth, Gross said, is negative for the
economy in the near term since credit growth is critical to
support prices of riskier assets.
"Our PIMCO word of the month is to be 'careful,'" Gross
said. "High quality bonds will continue to be well bid and risk
assets may lose some luster."
Gross said that 3-4 percent credit growth in the United
States may not be enough to support 3 percent economic growth,
especially if asset prices decline.
Gross also said that the Federal Reserve's reduction in its
monthly purchases of Treasuries and agency mortgages will
contribute to the slowdown in credit growth.
The U.S. central bank announced a further $10 billion cut to
its monthly bond buying last month. The Fed has implemented the
bond-buying program in an effort to stimulate U.S. economic
growth and lower long-term borrowing costs.
Despite the latest outflows from Gross's fund, investment
gains in January left the fund's total assets roughly unchanged.
The fund posted a total return of 1.35 percent last month after
Treasuries prices rallied on some weak U.S. economic data and a
rout in emerging market assets.
Pacific Investment Management Co. is a unit of European
financial services company Allianz SE.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)