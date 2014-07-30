NEW YORK, July 30 Bill Gross, manager of the
world's largest bond fund at Pimco, said Wednesday that income,
rather than capital gains, would drive future investment
returns.
"Capital gains from almost all asset classes are approaching
dusk," Gross said in his latest monthly letter to investors.
"Low but relatively dependable income will be the market's
future driver."
Income is characterized as the interest payout on an asset,
whereas capital gains are known to be the price gains on an
asset. Gross also said that global growth rates would stay low
due to a lack of aggregate demand and a "continuing surfeit of
supply."
Gross is the chief investment officer of Pacific Investment
Management Co., which had $1.97 trillion in assets as of June
30, according to the firm's website. His $225 billion Pimco
Total Return Fund is the world's largest bond fund.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)