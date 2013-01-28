NEW YORK Jan 28 Investors poured $55 billion in
new cash into stock mutual funds and exchange-traded funds in
January, the biggest monthly inflow on record, research provider
TrimTabs Investment Research said.
U.S. stock mutual funds and ETFs accounted for $25.2 billion
of the total cash gains, the most since January 2004. Global
mutual funds and ETFs overtook them with inflows of $29.8
billion, a monthly record according to the research company.
The total inflows into stock funds surpassed the previous
record of $53.7 billion in February 2000, TrimTabs said.
The benchmark S&P 500 stock index has risen 5.4
percent so far this month. Analysts have cited this month's
strong inflows as a support to stock markets, along with
stronger-than-expected corporate earnings and U.S. lawmakers'
deal to avert the "fiscal cliff" of tax hikes and spending cuts.
According to Thomson Reuters' Lipper service, which tracks
only funds that are based in the U.S., the three weeks ended
Jan. 23 have seen the biggest inflows from retail investors into
stock funds since the start of 2001. The latest three-week
streak has brought $14.9 billion into stock mutual funds alone,
while the streak ended in early 2001 brought $16.3 billion into
the funds.
Investors gave $6.1 billion to U.S. stock mutual funds and
ETFs in the past five trading days alone, TrimTabs reported.
Global funds, meanwhile, pulled in $9.3 billion over that
period.