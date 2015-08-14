NEW YORK Aug 14 Hedge fund Paulson & Co cut its
stake in the gold-backed exchange-traded fund SPDR Gold Trust
in the second quarter of 2015, after holding it
unchanged for six straight quarters, a filing with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Friday.
New York-based Paulson & Co, led by longtime gold bull John
Paulson, owned 9.2 million shares worth $1.04 billion on June
30, in the ETF, according to the 13F-HR filing.
Paulson & Co also cut its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Ltd
, and left stakes unchanged in IAMGOLD Corp and
NovaGold Resources Inc.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Diane Craft)