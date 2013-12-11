BOSTON Dec 11 Capital gains pain has arrived
for U.S. mutual fund investors.
U.S. mutual funds are disclosing some whopper capital gains
distributions, anywhere from 6 percent to 60 percent of net
asset value, underscoring stock market success and a potential
year-end tax headache for investors. The year-end distributions
are among the largest seen since the start of the financial
crisis in 2008, according to U.S. regulatory filings.
Fidelity's $16 billion Magellan Fund, for example,
plans to distribute capital gains of $5.52 a share in 2013. That
is up from just 2 cents a share in 2012, according to fund
disclosures. So far in 2013, the fund is up 32 percent.
Boston-based Fidelity, the No. 2 U.S. mutual fund company,
said it is difficult to broadly characterize distributions from
funds. But many Fidelity stock funds will distribute gains to
investors this year, Fidelity spokesman Charlie Keller said.
Shareholders, except for those in tax-deferred accounts such
as 401(k) plans, are required to pay taxes on the distributions,
regardless of whether they are paid out in cash or reinvested in
more shares. Short-term capital gains are taxed at ordinary
income tax rates while long-term gains are taxed at a maximum
rate of 20 percent.
There are some oddities in the mix. For example, gains from
the sale of certain commodities such as gold bullion are taxed
at a 28-percent rate regardless of the taxpayer's federal income
tax bracket, according to a primer from money manager Waddell &
Reed Financial Inc.
The final tally for investors is memorialized on the
Internal Revenue Service Form 1099-DIV, which is typically
mailed out in January.
The good news is that the payouts reflect mutual funds
taking profits from selling securities in their portfolios.
Some actively managed stock funds at Vanguard Group, the
largest U.S. mutual fund company, are paying gains approaching
10 percent of net asset value, Vanguard spokesman John Woerth
said. He called that 10 percent range sort of the unofficial
threshold for what might be considered a large distribution.
At BlackRock Inc, the $4.3 billion Capital
Appreciation Fund plans to distribute gains to
shareholders of up to 15 percent of the fund's average net asset
value, according to the company's projections. And the
distribution payout at the small BlackRock Large Cap Growth
Retirement portfolio could top 60 percent, according to company
estimates.
Vanguard's online tax center offers a way to sidestep a big
capital gains distribution before investing a large amount in a
mutual fund. If the gains represent a large portion of the
fund's net asset value and the record date of the next capital
gains distribution is near, investors may want to delay their
purchase until after the record date.
"Otherwise, you'll 'buy the dividend' and that can cost you
money in taxes," according to Vanguard's tax center.
Tax experts also warn that if you sell a fund to avoid the
distribution, be careful not to buy the fund back within 30 days
because you will run awry of IRS wash sales rules.