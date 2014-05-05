BRIEF-Pinnacle announces pricing of offering of common stock
* Pinnacle Financial- Priced its offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $62.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million
NEW YORK May 5 Activist investor William Ackman said on Monday that he recommends the shares of mortgage finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac because the companies have low liquidity risk.
Ackman, speaking at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York, said the shares of the companies, both of which are now trading around $4 a share, could be worth $23.
Ackman said Pershing Square Capital Management, his $13.6 billion hedge fund, has owned the common shares of the two companies since late last year. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* Pinnacle Financial- Priced its offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $62.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Two Republican senators said on Monday that U.S. states should be allowed to stay in the Obamacare medical insurance program if they like, with one also saying she was confused by President Donald Trump's broad but unspecific executive order targeting the program.
* HP Inc - Declared a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share on company's common stock.