UPDATE 1-U.S. judge approves VW dealers $1.2 bln settlement
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.
NEW YORK May 5 Michael Novogratz of Fortress Investment Group said on Monday that Brazilian assets could rally if President Dilma Rousseff loses her bid for re-election later this year.
Novogratz, speaking at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York, said Brazil "is in for a long dark period" if Rousseff wins.
He said that Rousseff's two main rivals could instead be more market friendly.
Novogratz is a principal and director of Fortress Investment Group.
The race for Brazil's October presidential election has tightened, according to a poll released on Saturday that also showed high disapproval for Rousseff and widespread dissatisfaction with the stagnant economy.
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 A powerful storm system plowed up the U.S. Eastern seaboard with torrential showers and high winds on Monday, hindering airline and rail travel, after killing at least 21 people in the South, many in mobile homes demolished by tornadoes.
* Pinnacle Financial- Priced its offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $62.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million