BRIEF-Singapore Exchange signs memorandum of intent with Infocomm Media Development Authority
* SGX inks MOI with IMDA to create a pathway for imda-accredited companies to access capital markets more efficiently for expansion
NEW YORK May 8 Stanley Druckenmiller, founder of former hedge fund Duquesne Capital, criticized the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy on Wednesday and recommended betting against the Australian dollar.
Speaking at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York, Druckenmiller said that the Fed's monthly bond purchases of $85 billion amount to the "most inappropriate" monetary policy in the history of the developed world.
He also said to avoid all commodity currencies, including those of Brazil, South Africa, and Canada, and said the value of the Australian dollar could "come down hard."
* SGX inks MOI with IMDA to create a pathway for imda-accredited companies to access capital markets more efficiently for expansion
LONDON, May 31 The vast majority of bank customers in Europe would not let a computer programme make and act upon financial decisions on their behalf, a survey showed on Wednesday, in a sign of caution over the rising so-called robo-advice industry.