BRIEF-Singapore Exchange signs memorandum of intent with Infocomm Media Development Authority
* SGX inks MOI with IMDA to create a pathway for imda-accredited companies to access capital markets more efficiently for expansion
NEW YORK May 8 David Einhorn, president of $8.8 billion hedge fund Greenlight Capital, said Wednesday that Oil States International is a high-quality business relative to competitors.
Einhorn, speaking at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York, said the company is a more "higher quality" and "durable" business than the average and that it has a "meaningful" competitive advantage.
He said the market "doesn't appreciate" that OIS, a provider of specialty products and services to natural resources companies, has higher-margin, higher-multiple businesses than its competitors.
* SGX inks MOI with IMDA to create a pathway for imda-accredited companies to access capital markets more efficiently for expansion
LONDON, May 31 The vast majority of bank customers in Europe would not let a computer programme make and act upon financial decisions on their behalf, a survey showed on Wednesday, in a sign of caution over the rising so-called robo-advice industry.