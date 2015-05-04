NEW YORK May 4 Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive and chief investment officer of DoubleLine Capital, said Monday that he recommended that investors buy Puerto Rican municipal bonds and that interest rates have bottomed.

"Puerto Rican muni bonds are my recommendation for a risky thing to buy because they have priced in a lot of problems," Gundlach said at the annual Sohn Investment Conference in New York City. (Reporting by Sam Forgione)