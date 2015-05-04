BRIEF-Olympia Financial Group announces Q1 revenue $10.71 mln
* Olympia Financial Group Inc. announces first quarter results
NEW YORK May 4 Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive and chief investment officer of DoubleLine Capital, said Monday that he recommended that investors buy Puerto Rican municipal bonds and that interest rates have bottomed.
"Puerto Rican muni bonds are my recommendation for a risky thing to buy because they have priced in a lot of problems," Gundlach said at the annual Sohn Investment Conference in New York City. (Reporting by Sam Forgione)
SYDNEY, May 12 Australia's strong fiscal position underpins its triple-A rating and stable outlook, although the government may have underestimated future deficits in its budget projections, credit rating agency Moody's said on Friday.