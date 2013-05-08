NEW YORK May 8 Jeffrey Gundlach, star bond investor and head of DoubleLine Capital, said on Wednesday at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York that investors should avoid bank deposits gold, adding that record low interest rates will be around for some time to come.

Gundlach, whose Los-Angeles based firm manages $59 billion in assets, added that the risk of depositor taxes, such as those used in a bailout of Cyprus's banks, should be enough to make investors and savers wary of deposits.

Gundlach reiterated that U.S. Treasuries are not over-owned and said stock investors should consider going short shares of fast-food restaurant Chipotle. "Gourmet burrito is an oxymoron," he said.

Through April, Gundlach's flagship DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund had earned an annualized three-year return of 11.15 percent, making it the top performer among all U.S. intermediate-term bond funds, according to Morningstar.