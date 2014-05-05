UPDATE 1-U.S. judge approves VW dealers $1.2 bln settlement
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.
NEW YORK May 5 Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive and chief investment officer of DoubleLine Capital, said on Monday that investors should bet against the SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF because he does not see the expected rebound in single-family housing occurring.
Gundlach, speaking at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York, said that problems dogging the housing market include expected rises in mortgage rates and the amount of student loan debt carried by young adults, which makes saving for a down payment difficult.
He also said that if mortgage financiers Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were wound down by the government, mortgage rates would rise. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Leslie Adler)
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 A powerful storm system plowed up the U.S. Eastern seaboard with torrential showers and high winds on Monday, hindering airline and rail travel, after killing at least 21 people in the South, many in mobile homes demolished by tornadoes.
* Pinnacle Financial- Priced its offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $62.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million