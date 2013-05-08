BRIEF-Singapore Exchange signs memorandum of intent with Infocomm Media Development Authority
* SGX inks MOI with IMDA to create a pathway for imda-accredited companies to access capital markets more efficiently for expansion
NEW YORK May 8 Jonathon Jacobson, chief investment officer of Highfields Capital Management, warned investors on Wednesday against AT&T and Linn Energy and suggested going short on Digital Realty Trust , a global operator of data centers.
Speaking at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York, Jacobson said Digital Realty Trust faces increased competition from other data centers and cloud computing. He said the company is "both a melting ice cube and is highly dependent on the capital market to pay its dividends."
LONDON, May 31 The vast majority of bank customers in Europe would not let a computer programme make and act upon financial decisions on their behalf, a survey showed on Wednesday, in a sign of caution over the rising so-called robo-advice industry.