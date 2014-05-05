BRIEF-Pinnacle announces pricing of offering of common stock
* Pinnacle Financial- Priced its offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $62.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million
NEW YORK May 5 Hedge fund manager Philippe Laffont recommended Liberty Global Plc at an investment conference on Monday, saying that fresh demand in broadband services will help boost growth at the company.
Laffont, speaking at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York, said Liberty's shares, now trading around $40 a share, could "easily" rise above $100 per share.
He said the huge popularity in video streaming service Netflix will force homeowners to upgrade their broadband.
Laffont described Liberty Global's business as "awesome" and praised the company's chief executive, John Malone.
Laffont said he sees a chance that Vodafone could buy Liberty Global, saying: "We think that merger will happen, it is just a question of time." He said it would be a good geographic fit, saying the companies would complement each other in Europe. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Luciana Lopez; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* Pinnacle Financial- Priced its offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $62.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Two Republican senators said on Monday that U.S. states should be allowed to stay in the Obamacare medical insurance program if they like, with one also saying she was confused by President Donald Trump's broad but unspecific executive order targeting the program.
* HP Inc - Declared a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share on company's common stock.