UPDATE 1-U.S. judge approves VW dealers $1.2 bln settlement
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.
NEW YORK May 5 Chris Shumway, the founder and managing partner of Shumway Capital, said on Monday that Moody's Investors Service could see significant revenue growth opportunities in coming years.
Speaking at the Sohn Investment Conference, Shumway said Moody's, one of the two biggest credit rating agencies in the United States, "is a great business."
He also said the company's management is shareholder friendly, noting stock buybacks.
Shares of Moody's traded up 1.6 percent up at $79.81 on Monday.
Shumway also suggested investors short the offshore yuan, the CNH. China will have "limited options... to deal with their slowing growth," he said.
The Sohn Investment Conference raises money to support pediatric oncology research. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Leslie Adler)
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 A powerful storm system plowed up the U.S. Eastern seaboard with torrential showers and high winds on Monday, hindering airline and rail travel, after killing at least 21 people in the South, many in mobile homes demolished by tornadoes.
* Pinnacle Financial- Priced its offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $62.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million