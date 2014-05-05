BRIEF-Pinnacle announces pricing of offering of common stock
* Pinnacle Financial- Priced its offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $62.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million
NEW YORK May 5 Larry Robbins, founder and chief executive of hedge fund Glenview Capital Management, said on Monday that he saw significant value in health maintenance organizations and favored WellPoint Inc. and Humana Inc .
Robbins, whose hedge fund oversees $7.5 billion, said at the Sohn Conference in New York that Humana could see 30 percent to 40 percent growth.
Robbins also said he was excited about Monsanto Co over the medium term and said the stock is cheap.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Leslie Adler)
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Two Republican senators said on Monday that U.S. states should be allowed to stay in the Obamacare medical insurance program if they like, with one also saying she was confused by President Donald Trump's broad but unspecific executive order targeting the program.
* HP Inc - Declared a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share on company's common stock.