BRIEF-Singapore Exchange signs memorandum of intent with Infocomm Media Development Authority
* SGX inks MOI with IMDA to create a pathway for imda-accredited companies to access capital markets more efficiently for expansion
NEW YORK May 8 Paul Singer, founder of Elliott Management, said Wednesday at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York that developed countries are facing "long-term insolvency" and that monetary stimulus is distorting the prices of long-term bonds.
Singer, whose hedge fund has $21 billion in assets under management, said the global financial system remains "opaque." He said stimulus measures like the U.S. Federal Reserve's $85 billion in monthly bond purchases, has led to "distorted" global recovery and pricing of long-term bonds
* SGX inks MOI with IMDA to create a pathway for imda-accredited companies to access capital markets more efficiently for expansion
LONDON, May 31 The vast majority of bank customers in Europe would not let a computer programme make and act upon financial decisions on their behalf, a survey showed on Wednesday, in a sign of caution over the rising so-called robo-advice industry.