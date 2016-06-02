By Jennifer Ablan
| NEW YORK, June 2
NEW YORK, June 2 Bond investor Bill Gross of
Janus Capital Group Inc said on Thursday the historic
returns that investors have reaped for over four decades are
over, given the near end of falling rates and tremendous credit
expansion.
In his June Investment Outlook, Gross said asset returns and
alpha generation have been "materially aided by declines in
interest rates, trade globalization, and an enormous expansion
of credit - that is debt.
"Those trends are coming to an end if only because in some
cases they can go no further," said Gross, who manages the Janus
Global Unconstrained Bond Fund with $1.3 billion in
assets.
He said that a repeat performance is not only unlikely, "it
is impossible unless you are a friend of Elon Musk and you've
got the gumption to blast off for Mars. Planet Earth does not
offer such opportunities."
Musk, a billionaire entrepreneur, helped found Tesla Motors
Inc and PayPal Holdings Inc and launched
SpaceX in 2002 with the goal of slashing launch costs to make
travel to Mars affordable.
Gross also lambasted central bank policies for distorting
Wall Street and Main Street.
"Capitalism has entered a new era in this post-Lehman period
due to unimaginable monetary policies and negative structural
transitions that pose risk to growth forecasts and the
historical linear upward slope of productivity," he said.
Gross said investment returns will be low and risk will be
high, and at some point investors must decide that they are in a
new era with conditions that demand a different approach.
"Negative durations? Voiding or shorting corporate credit?
Buying instead of selling volatility? Staying liquid with large
amounts of cash? These are all potential 'negative' carry
positions that at some point may capture capital gains or at a
minimum preserve principal," Gross said.
Gross said investors must accept some positive carry assets
with the least amount of risk. "Sometime soon though, as
inappropriate monetary policies and structural headwinds take
their toll, those delicious 'carry rich and greasy' French fries
will turn cold and rather quickly get tossed into the garbage
can."
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)