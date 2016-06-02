(Adds quotes and negative duration)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, June 2 Bond investor Bill Gross of
Janus Capital Group Inc said on Thursday the historic
returns that investors have reaped for over four decades are
over, given the near end of falling rates and tremendous credit
expansion.
"A repeat performance is not only unlikely, it is impossible
unless you are a friend of Elon Musk and you've got the gumption
to blast off for Mars. Planet Earth does not offer such
opportunities," Gross wrote in his June Investment Outlook.
Musk, a billionaire entrepreneur, helped found Tesla Motors
Inc and PayPal Holdings Inc and launched
SpaceX in 2002 with the goal of slashing launch costs to make
travel to Mars affordable.
Gross, who manages the Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund
with $1.3 billion in assets, said asset returns and
alpha generation have been "materially aided by declines in
interest rates, trade globalization, and an enormous expansion
of credit - that is debt. Those trends are coming to an end if
only because in some cases they can go no further.
Gross, who co-founded Pacific Investment Management Co, also
lambasted central bank policies for distorting Wall Street and
Main Street.
He said capitalism has entered a new era in the post-Lehman
bankruptcy period "due to unimaginable monetary policies and
negative structural transitions that pose risk to growth
forecasts and the historical linear upward slope of
productivity."
Gross said investment returns will be low and risk will be
high, and at some point investors must decide that they are in a
new era with conditions that demand a different approach.
"Negative durations? Voiding or shorting corporate credit?
Buying instead of selling volatility? Staying liquid with large
amounts of cash? These are all potential 'negative' carry
positions that at some point may capture capital gains or at a
minimum preserve principal," Gross said. "Duration is
unquestionably at risk in negative yielding markets."
A negative duration bond strategy can give investors a way
to profit from rising rates and lower bond prices by taking a
"short" bond position through Treasuries and/or Eurodollar
futures. Conversely, a negative-duration portfolio could
underperform or even suffer losses if rates fall.
Similarly, credit risk offers little reward relative to
potential losses, Gross said. "Sometime soon though, as
inappropriate monetary policies and structural headwinds take
their toll, those delicious 'carry rich and greasy' French fries
will turn cold and rather quickly get tossed into the garbage
can," Gross said.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)