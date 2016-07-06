By Jennifer Ablan
| NEW YORK, July 6
NEW YORK, July 6 Noted bond investor Bill Gross
of Janus Capital Group Inc said Wednesday that with
yields at near zero and negative on $10 trillion of global
government credit, the contribution of money velocity to GDP
growth is coming to an end and may even be creating negative
growth.
"Our credit-based financial system is sputtering, and risk
assets are reflecting that reality even if most players
(including central banks) have little clue as to how the game is
played," Gross said in his latest Investment Outlook.
Gross, who runs the Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund,
had been one of the first advocates for hiking interest rates
closer to historic norms. Likening the global financial system
to a twisted game of monopoly, he lambasted Federal Reserve
officials for relying too heavily on historical models such as
the Taylor rule and the Phillips Curve, remarking Fed officials
"worship false idols."
Gross complained that fiscal stimulus has been nonexistent
as governments focused on austerity, which has cut economic
growth.
"Until governments can spend money and replace the animal
spirits lacking in the private sector, then the Monopoly board
and meager credit growth shrinks as a future deflationary
weapon," Gross said.
Overall, investors should not hope unrealistically for
deficit spending any time soon, Gross said. "To me, that means
at best, a ceiling on risk asset prices (stocks, high yield
bonds, private equity, real estate) and at worst, minus signs at
year's end that force investors to abandon hope for future
returns compared to historic examples."
Gross said investors should worry, for now, about the return
of one's money, not the return on it.
"Our Monopoly-based economy requires credit creation and if
it stays low, the future losers will grow in number," Gross
said.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by David Gregorio)