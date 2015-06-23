(New headline, adds interview details, byline)

By Ross Kerber and Richard Leong

NEW YORK, June 23 Janus Capital Group said on Tuesday it launched a total return fund that invests across global stock and bond markets, the first product it has rolled out that draws on research from Nobel Prize winner Myron Scholes since the firm hired him last year.

Ashwin Alankar, Janus' global head of asset allocation and risk management, and Enrique Chang, the firm's chief investment officer of equities and asset allocation, will manage the Janus Adaptive Global Allocation Fund, according to the Denver-based investment firm, which has $189.7 billion in assets.

The fund is designed to change its holdings based on market conditions, in contrast to traditional funds built around average return expectations that often prove wrong, Alankar said in a phone interview on Tuesday.

"In the world of investing, averages don't mean much," Alankar said.

As designed, the fund will hold close to 1,000 individual stocks from around the world, plus fixed-income debt mainly from developed countries, commodities and cash.

It will shift its allocations depending on how markets change, by forecasting the chances of big upwards or downward shifts in various assets classes.

The fund could rebalance itself once a week on average and the portfolio could have an annual turnover of between 100 to 200 percent, Alankar said. But, he cautioned, there could also be stretches where the fund will do little because of a lack of market activity.

Scholes, Janus' chief investment strategist, co-led the research and development of the fund with Alankar and will contribute to the overall investment strategy, Janus said.

Both executives were hired by Janus Chief Executive Dick Weil last year as part of a strategy to diversify its product lineup. Several months later, Weil also hired renowned bond investor Bill Gross, previously of Pacific Investment Management Co.

Alankar said the risks of a big correction in equity markets are only about average today. But given the current volatile climate, the global bond market is vulnerable to further losses this year, he added.

There is a 10 percent to 15 percent chance in the next three to six months that yields on global 10-year sovereign debt on average could rise 70 basis points, resulting in a 5 percent loss, he said. (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston and Richard Leong in New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Alan Crosby)