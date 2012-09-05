LONDON, Sept 5 (IFR) - Global investment firm Strategic
Value Partners has appointed former Goldman Sachs banker Stephen
McGuinness as a senior managing director.
McGuinness will be responsible for SVP's business
development activities, and will help oversee the firm's
strategic initiatives and general operations. He will report to
Victor Khosla, SVP's founder and senior managing director.
During his 19-year career at Goldman Sachs, McGuinness
served as co-chief operating officer of Goldman Sachs Asset
Management where he jointly managed an USD850bn global asset
management operation.
McGuinness was co-head of the Goldman Sachs special
situations group from 2006-2008, which managed several billion
dollars in proprietary capital in credit and distressed
investments.
Prior to that, he held a number of leadership positions at
Goldman including co-head of leveraged finance sales and
trading, co-head of European fixed income sales, global fixed
income chief of staff, head of North American equity sales and
chief operating officer of global compliance.
"Steve McGuinness joins SVP at an exciting point in our
growth," said Khosla.
"His addition brings to our team senior management and sales
expertise from one of the leading financial firms, as well as
deep knowledge of credit and distressed situations having grown
up in the business."
SVP, which was founded in 2001 and has approximately USD4bn
in assets under management, is focused on distressed, event
driven and turnaround investments.
It has invested approximately USD2.2bn over the last 20
months in U.S. and European distressed opportunities,
principally buying senior debt at an average price below 70% of
face value.
In June, SVP led the recapitalisation of German plastics and
packaging company Kloeckner Pentaplast with a Triple-C rated
EUR255m five-year senior secured second lien high-yield bond
after taking control of the business from Blackstone.
Kloeckner has annual sales of more than EUR1bn.
Earlier this year, SVP closed on USD918m for Strategic Value
Special Situations Fund II, well above its original USD600m
target for the fund.