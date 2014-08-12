BOSTON Aug 12 Investors fleeing the U.S. junk
bond market at a record pace this summer are punishing some of
the sector's best-performing funds, while some
middle-of-the-pack peers are unscathed.
Net withdrawals from U.S. junk bond mutual funds totaled a
record $5.8 billion during the first week of August, according
to Lipper Inc, a unit of Thomson Reuters. The sell-off followed
the withdrawal in July of an estimated $6.8 billion from junk
bond mutual funds, whose main holdings of corporate junk bonds
are being treated as overvalued.
The outflows from junk bond funds, which were the biggest
since Lipper records began in 1992, underscore growing investor
concerns of stretched valuations in the securities after the
sector's multi-year rally.
Hardest hit among funds with at least $1 billion in assets
was the $4.1 billion Fidelity Strategic Advisers Income
Opportunities Fund, whose $549 million in outflows in
July decreased assets under management by 11.6 percent from the
end of June, according to Lipper. But the fund's year-to-date
total return of 4.43 percent beats 83 percent of peers,
according to Morningstar Inc data.
The fund invests in other junk bond funds run by Fidelity
and by outside managers, including T. Rowe Price Group Inc
.
In contrast, the $3.1 billion Columbia Income Opportunities
Fund had $199 million in net deposits from investors
during July, increasing its assets by 6.6 percent, according to
Lipper. The net increase was best among junk bond mutual funds
with at least $1 billion in assets.
But the Columbia fund's year-to-date total return of 3.66
percent is lagging 51 percent of peers, according to
Morningstar.
The flight from junk bond funds has come as unusually low
yields and high prices for junk bonds had prompted many
observers to speculate that a bubble was forming, in no small
part because of U.S. Federal Reserve policies that kept interest
rates on bonds of all stripes at historic lows.
Three rounds of bond-buying by the Fed and an official
policy interest rate near zero for almost six years have forced
investors to look for greater returns among a wide range of
riskier assets, including junk bonds and equities.
The bet had paid off handsomely, with junk bonds delivering
a total return of 135 percent over the five years through the
end of 2013. Until early July, junk bonds had been outperforming
Treasuries by more than 200 basis points, but they are
now outpacing Treasuries by just 45 basis points.
Drawn by the opportunity to borrow at such favorable rates,
low-rated U.S. corporate borrowers have been issuing new debt at
a rapid pace. So far in 2014, U.S. companies have issued $197.4
billion of new junk bonds, 1.7 percent ahead of the 2013 pace,
according to data from the Securities Industry and Financial
Markets Association.
Meanwhile, several junk bond funds with flexible mandates
that allow them to load up on individual stocks are
outperforming peers by a wide margin.
The $10.5 billion Fidelity Capital & Income Fund
run by Mark Notkin is a junk bond fund with about 20 percent of
its assets in stocks.
The fund, which also makes up about 15 percent of the assets
in Fidelity's Strategic Advisers Income Opportunities Fund, has
generated a 6.01 percent year-to-date return, beating the
high-yield bond fund average of 3.6 percent, according to
Morningstar Inc. That puts the fund at No. 5 among junk bond
funds.
The sector's No. 2-ranked fund, the Loomis Sayles
Institutional High Income Fund, has a year-to-date
return of 8.10 percent. Its second-largest holding at the end of
July was Corning Inc, whose stock is up 13 percent so
far in 2014.
Notkin said he has built up his fund's position in stocks
largely because the earnings yield of the S&P 500 index is more
than 6 percent. That's better than the 5.3 percent yield of junk
bonds, which typically have the highest yields in the bond
market.
"That's a very unusual relationship if you go back 25
years," Notkin said.
Junk bond yields usually are several hundred basis points
higher than the S&P 500 Index's earnings yield, which is a close
approximation of a company's free cash flow.
(Reporting by Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Leslie Adler)