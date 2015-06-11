By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
NEW YORK, June 11 Prominent metals investor
Thomas Kaplan raised $200 million, more than expected, from
investors eager to join him in making acquisitions in an
industry starved for cash.
Kaplan's Electrum Group LLC raised the money in Electrum
Special Acquisition Corp, according to a prospectus filed with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday.
Electrum had expected to raise $150 million, it said in the
prospectus. The "blank check company" expects to use the money
to buy a company or assets with a focus on gold and other
precious metals.
Details about the money raised were revealed on Thursday.
Kaplan, an Oxford-educated historian turned metals expert
with a long track record of success, is betting that he and his
team can spot an unloved company to buy and help it flourish
again as demand in the sector improves.
"We are building up a war chest, given what we think is a
unique buying opportunity in the metals and mining industry,"
said Electrum Chief Executive Officer Eric Vincent. He would not
describe what the target might be.
The special purpose acquisition company has two years to
deploy the money.
While new cash has been flowing into the energy sector in
the wake of the oil price drop, there has been less interest in
metals.
"There has been an imbalance between the amount of capital
raised and the amount of capital needed," Vincent told Reuters.
So far Electrum funded many investments with family money.
With the price of gold off almost 40 from its 2011 peak and
copper down almost 20 percent since July, institutional
investors have avoided the mining sector.
Base metals prices have been hit by worries about a downturn
in demand from China, the world's top consumer, while gold has
lost some appeal as the U.S. Federal Reserve prepares to hike
rates.
Kaplan previously made big bets on NovaGold Resources Inc
and Gabriel Resources, earning money as the
price of gold climbed some years ago but suffering when it later
dropped.
In 2007, Kaplan sold Leor Exploration & Production LLC,
owner of natural-gas wells in Texas, for about $2.6 billion.
Last year Electrum started Electrum Strategic Opportunities,
a private equity fund whose clients include the Municipal
Employees' Retirement System of Michigan.
