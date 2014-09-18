LONDON, Sept 18 Money manager C-View said it
would launch a currency trading strategy later this month to be
managed by former Standard Chartered Bank's managing
director Buford Scott.
The C-View Stelrox Systematic Currency Strategy will invest
in G10, emerging market, and trend-following strategies,
C-View's founder, Paul Chappell, said in a statement on
Thursday.
Chappell, in a telephone interview, declined to say how much
capital the fund would start with.
Scott, who moved out of Standard Chartered to start Stelrox
Capital Management, will be the chief investment officer of the
strategy, while C-View will provide operational support,
marketing and risk management to the strategy.
Scott earlier founded and ran a quantitative trading group
focused on futures and currencies for Standard Chartered and
also worked for Wall Street banks such as Goldman Sachs
and JPMorgan Chase.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)