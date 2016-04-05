* BlackRock, Pimco among fund firms suing central bank

* Follows writing off of Novo debt worth nearly 2 bln euros

* BlackRock says mutual fund savers discriminated against

By Simon Jessop and Andrei Khalip

LONDON/LISBON, April 5 A group of 14 asset managers have started legal action against the Portuguese Central Bank over heavy losses on nearly 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) of bonds in Novo Banco, the bank created from the remains of Banco Espirito Santo, court documents showed.

The group, which includes BlackRock and Pimco, said the central bank acted improperly when it moved five bonds from Novo Banco to Banco Espirito Santo in late 2015, which resulted in the value of the bonds being written down.

After trading at par prior to the central bank decision, the bonds then sold off to around 15 cents on the euro by mid-January, for a combined worth of just 300 million euros.

The decision to move the bonds from 'good bank' Novo Banco to the remaining 'bad bank' of Banco Espirito Santo, following the latter's collapse as a listed firm in 2014, was taken after European regulators flagged up a capital shortfall in Novo Banco.

The central bank chose to move the five high-denomination bond issues to BES on the basis that their face value meant they were bought by savvy institutional investors rather than ordinary retail investors.

The bondholder group, however, say this discriminates against their mutual fund clients, many of whom were retail investors or pension plans, whose ultimate beneficiaries are individuals.

"As a fiduciary, BlackRock has chosen to participate in this suit because it is in the best interests of our clients that own these bonds," a spokesman for the company said in emailed comments.

"The Bank of Portugal's actions have resulted in money being unfairly taken out of the pockets of individual pensioners and savers, to benefit Novo Banco."

The bondholder group filed an administrative challenge in the Circle Administrative Court of Lisbon on March 29, court documents showed, without giving details.

Nearly 30 separate cases have so far been filed by investors seeking redress for losses suffered as a result of the bond transfer, court documents showed.

The Bank of Portugal declined to comment when contacted by Reuters on Tuesday.

The creation of the institutional bondholder group was reported in January by IFR. Confirmation that a lawsuit had been filed was first reported by the FT on Tuesday. ($1=0.8797 euros) (Additional reporting by Steve Slater in London and Axel Bugge in Lisbon; Editing by Greg Mahlich)