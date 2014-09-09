By Swati Pandey
| SYDNEY, Sept 9
SYDNEY, Sept 9 LeapFrog Investments, a private
equity firm backed by George Soros and JP Morgan, said
it has raised $400 million for socially responsible investments
in Asia and Africa - the largest ever for a fund specialising in
low-income emerging market financial services.
The fund, LeapFrog's second such fund, was three times the
size of first raised and was oversubscribed, underscoring the
increasing popularity of so-called "impact investing".
Investors include Australian superannuation funds, American
International Group, Europe's second-biggest insurer AXA
and Swiss Re.
"Here you have these institutions seeing that there is an
enormous opportunity in the emerging consumer - people who have
yet to enter the middle class, and that's a big deal," said
Andrew Kuper, LeapFrog's Sydney-based chief executive.
LeapFrog, with over $500 million of assets under management,
has small-ticket investments in companies providing insurance,
savings, pensions and payments services - usually for customers
earning under $10 a day.
LeapFrog estimates that worldwide, the annual collective
spending power of such customers will rise to $5 trillion by
2022 from around $2 trillion in 2012.
It also invests in markets most players refrain from. For
example, it has a stake in South Africa's All Life, which
provides insurance cover to HIV patients.
Investment bank JPMorgan and think tank Global Impact
Investing Network estimate there is $46 billion in impact
investments under management. While experts say this figure is
growing, it is only a fraction of the $210 trillion invested in
financial markets around the world.
While Kuper did not disclose the rate of return or any other
performance metric for the fund, he said the firm's portfolio of
companies showed an average 40.6 percent increase in operating
revenue and a 39 percent rise in profitability last year.
The new fund will typically make equity investments of $10
million to $50 million in LeapFrog's priority markets of Ghana,
Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, India, Indonesia, the Philippines
and Sri Lanka, Kuper said.
LeapFrog has invested in India's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd's
insurance brokerage business which serves low-income
consumers in the country.
This year, it sold its majority stake in Ghana life insurer
Express Life to Prudential PLC, marking the entry of one
of the world's biggest insurers into direct insurance in Africa.
($1 = 1.0796 Australian dollar)
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs)