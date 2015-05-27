* Financiers team up with funds to lend rather than invest
* Trend turns funds into banks in all but name
* Banks lending less as capital constraints bite
* Liquidity, credit quality among potential risks for new
lenders
By Sinead Cruise and Simon Jessop
LONDON, May 27 Australian Symon Drake-Brockman
is on the front line of a revolution in European finance.
The former head of global debt markets at Royal Bank of
Scotland now runs Pemberton Asset Management in London's
genteel Belgravia, several miles from the "Square Mile" City of
London financial district where bankers work.
He spends his days making deals in partnership with British
insurer Legal&General but by lending, rather than
investing, its cash.
Drake-Brockman is one of a growing number of financiers who
are teaming up with insurers and pension funds to build loan
books to rival banks, turning some fund firms into banks in all
but name.
"We operate more like a lender ... we are constantly meeting
with borrowers, developing relationships in a similar way to how
we would if we were sitting within RBS or ING, where I was
before," Drake-Brockman said.
"You will see a number of us develop what I would consider
as large regional lending businesses, where the scale of what we
do will be not dissimilar to some of the banking groups active
in mid-market corporate lending," he added.
Investors in the United States already out-lend domestic
banks by buying huge volumes of corporate, municipal and
government bonds and the European Commission is looking to
broaden Europe's sources of funding in a similar way by
launching a Capital Markets Union to lessen the region's
reliance on bank finance.
EU Financial Services Chief Jonathan Hill is due to set out
an action plan for the project this autumn, with a view to
laying foundations for a union by 2019.
Drake-Brockman believes private firms like Pemberton will be
responsible for 20-50 billion euros ($21.8 billion-$54.6
billion) of lending in Europe by 2025, as asset managers opt to
lend more of the trillions of euros they manage for pension
funds and insurers.
Strict capital reserve rules aimed at preventing a sequel to
the 2007-09 financial crisis mean blue-chip banks, once dubbed
"masters of the universe" because of their dominance of European
lending, cannot supply debt as freely as before.
Public pension funds, insurers and other institutional
investors are now stepping into the breach, supported by some
regulators and spurred on by record low interest rates and
sub-zero yields on many staple bond investments.
"GREAT OPPORTUNITIES"
The banking retreat has seen lending to businesses fall by
more than a quarter since a 2008 high to 4.31 trillion euros,
data from consultants EY showed.
By contrast, demand for private debt has more than tripled
in size since 2006 to $465 billion at end-June 2014, figures
from data provider Preqin showed.
In a separate report studying the investment intentions of
263 public pension funds, Preqin found almost two-thirds wanted
to raise their exposure to European private debt in the next
year.
With non-bank lending to corporates in Europe below 20
percent, compared with 70 percent in the United States, even a
move to 30-40 percent would equate to "very, very significant
growth", said Drake-Brockman.
Jo Waldron, director of alternative credit at M&G, the 260-
billion-pound ($400-billion) asset management arm of global
insurer Prudential, is another player helping to fill a
gap in the market for money left by capital-constrained banks.
"We're certainly seeing great investment opportunities ...
coming for asset managers because there were areas of the
financial markets that banks once dominated and now no longer do
in the same way," she said.
After setting up a private finance group in 1997 with four
people, M&G now has more than 90 people striking deals across
the private debt spectrum, from social housing to student
accommodation and leasing.
The London Pensions Fund Authority, which runs a
4.8-billion-pound pension fund for around 250,000 people, last
week appointed Apollo Global Management to oversee its maiden
allocation to alternative credit, including private lending.
"We have been vocal in the past year about increasing our
exposure to illiquids and alternative assets. It is an area that
we are keen to grow," an LPFA spokesman said.
SAFE OR SORRY?
Not everyone is happy to see the attempt by asset managers
and insurers to replace banks in Europe's private debt market.
The Group of 20 (G20) economies' regulatory task force, the
Financial Stability Board (FSB), has debated whether asset
managers and funds, like banks, are "too big to fail".
This reflects broader worries that a further accumulation of
fund firm assets resulting from a push into lending could make
financial markets less stable.
Critics claim investors who put cash into funds that make
loans to private or corporate borrowers are particularly
vulnerable because unlike banks, the fund responsible for
assessing credit risk bears no loss in the event of a default
and unlike depositors, they don't get their money back.
There are fears that a part-time approach to lending could
lead funds to write loans for borrowers otherwise unable to
secure finance through other means, increasing the possibility
of losses for pension funds who have stumped up the cash.
"Direct lending was a popular hedge fund strategy in 2005
and in the aftermath of the credit crunch, we saw banks had kept
all the top quality borrowers," said Alasdair Macdonald, head of
the UK portfolio advisory team at pension consultant Towers
Watson.
"New entrants who thought they were taking market share were
actually only accessing lesser quality borrowers and when things
downturned, those funds suffered disproportionately," he said.
The International Monetary Fund has also warned that large
flows of money into relatively illiquid asset classes has raised
risks of "fire-sales" if investors opt to exit similar positions
at the same time.
At Reuters' Global Financial Regulation Summit this month,
the chair of the International Organization of Securities
Commissions (IOSCO) said the case that big asset managers pose
systemic risks had yet to be made.
Fund firms themselves insist they have all the necessary
skills to spot good borrower from bad. The bigger challenge for
alternative lenders in Europe, however, is trust, said
Pemberton's Drake-Brockman.
"Borrowers may not love banks for one reason or another
(but) in a market where you can source funding from distressed
funds, hedge funds and special situations funds, they are not
clear who is the reliable long-term business partner and who is
an opportunistic credit fund."
