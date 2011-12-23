* European banks shrinking lending books fast
* Few funds ready to lend directly
* Loan returns too low to tempt investors
By Tommy Wilkes and Sarah White
LONDON, Dec 23 Hopes that investment funds
will increase direct lending to companies in 2012 and help fill
the gap left by retreating European banks are being dashed as
the low returns on offer keep new investors away.
Governments and regulators are keen for companies to
increase their use of alternatives to bank loans. This includes
tapping the bond market or borrowing directly from fund managers
sitting on billions of euros that could flow into the real
economy.
This, they hope, will compensate for a drop in lending to
customers by European banks forced to hold extra capital. Morgan
Stanley analysts estimate the region's banks could slash assets
by up to 3 trillion euros in coming years.
Yet as companies prepare for what is expected to be another
tough funding year, only a handful of funds are ready with the
mandates and teams to begin giving these loans.
"The size of the financing gap is almost unquantifiable
given the ongoing credit and banking crisis," Anthony Fobel,
head of private lending at BlueBay Asset Management, said.
M&G, an arm of insurer Prudential, has one of the only
dedicated private lending funds up and running in Europe, with
about 1.5 billion pounds of raised capital. Others like BlueBay
are set to follow, but the amounts raised will be dwarfed by the
lending shortfall.
Unlike the United States, where the private lending market
is developed and 80 percent of total corporate borrowings come
from non-bank debt, in Europe this is less than a third.
One alternative source of non-bank finance increasingly used
by larger companies is the public bond market, but for most
medium and smaller-sized firms with no credit rating this avenue
is closed.
A LACK OF TRADITION
BlueBay plans to launch a fund next year providing finance
to small and mid-size firms in Europe, and Fobel told Reuters
that finding the right people to undertake a rigorous credit
analysis was a key challenge. The fund has been hiring from
banks.
Martin O'Donovan, deputy policy and technical director at
the Association of Corporate Treasurers, pointed to "a mixture
of little things" hindering the rise of this funding source in
Europe.
"There's a lack of tradition for this kind of market, there
are too many other things to invest in, worries about liquidity
and credit ratings, documentation and the lack of familiarity
with that," O'Donovan said.
"The actual rates on loans may also be a barrier."
Within most banks, loans to larger companies are
traditionally run as loss-leaders, or a way into picking up more
lucrative business by hooking clients in with cheaper funding.
That is an unattractive prospect for funds focused on the
returns of their loans, and they will have to strike a balance
to entice customers and meet their own targets.
"Investors tend to separate their activities between
illiquid private equity investments and liquid credit
investments - this strategy falls between the two," Fobel said.
BlueBay's planned fund, which will lend to European small
and mid-size companies, is targeting annual returns in the low
to mid-teens across senior and some junior, or riskier, debt.
It is not completely alone in striking out - Aviva Investors
is keeping a close eye on the sector too, though the asset
manager is yet to launch a fund, a spokesperson said.
M&G's UK Companies Financing Fund, which offers long-term
finance to larger UK firms, has lent out some 750 million pounds
since its inception in 2009, around half of its raised capital.
"Our view is this market is going to develop. But it takes
time to educate borrowers on the benefits of diversification of
funding," M&G's Head of Alternative Credit Mark Hutchinson said.
"Our UK system has been built around the banking system...It
(the growth of UK alternative lending) is taking longer than we
had anticipated."
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes & Sarah White. Editing by Chris
Vellacott and Jodie Ginsberg)