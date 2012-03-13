LONDON, March 13 European investors rediscovered their appetite for long-term mutual funds in January, pushing net sales to 22.4 billion euros and halting a five-month run of redemptions from the region's asset management industry, data on Tuesday showed.

Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company that tracks the global funds sector, said total fund sales including money market products hit a nine-month high of 30.7 billion euros in January, with 18 billion euros pouring into fixed income funds.

"High-yield bond funds have come rapidly back into fashion and enjoyed net sales of 6.3 billion euros in January, with 3.4 billion euros flowing into U.S. dollar products," said Ed Moisson, Head of UK & Cross-Border Research at Lipper.

Corporate investment grade bond funds are also winning favour among more investors, with 2.1 billion euros of net sales in euro-denominated products recorded in January, a level not seen for nearly two years, Lipper said.

Overall equity funds enjoyed net sales of 4.2 billion euros, 1.4 billion of which went into Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

Allianz Global Investors and subsidiary PIMCO achieved the highest net fund sales of any asset management group in the region in the first month of 2012, with 2.8 billion euros of fresh assets, the data showed.

Looking solely at equity funds, Aberdeen Asset Management was the market's favourite manager in January, with 1 billion euros of net inflows.

Demand for global emerging market funds is also rebounding, Moisson said, reflecting greater confidence among euro zone based investors to put cash back into the market after many months on the sidelines.

"There was encouragement to be found in the spread of activity, with both Belgians and Germans joining those investors in the UK and Switzerland that had already shown their willingness to invest in previous months," he added.