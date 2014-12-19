LONDON Dec 19 London-based hedge fund Old Park
Capital's $300 million Maestro Managed Futures Strategy added
0.96 pct in November to take its year to date total to 21.63
percent, a letter to investors seen by Reuters showed.
The strategy makes money by arbitraging differences in price
between a number of cash and futures markets created by the
extended trading session for futures contracts.
"We are now in a sweet spot for Maestro as my view for the
coming months is that either the market volatility stabilises at
current levels... or it moves at some point to a regime of
higher levels," co-founder Bruno Pannetier said in the letter.
"Either of these two scenarios shall be conducive to...
solid returns for Maestro and well above average returns in a
case of a more sustained move higher of market volatility."
