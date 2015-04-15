LONDON, April 15 Global advisory and fund
administration firm Maitland said on Wednesday it had bought
British peer Phoenix Fund Services for an undisclosed amount.
The deal will boost Maitland's funds under administration by
6.2 billion pounds ($9.2 billion) to more than 140 billion
pounds, it said in a statement. No further financial details
were released.
Maitland plans to use Phoenix's British presence to grow its
share of the mutual fund and alternative fund administration
outsource market across Europe, it said.
($1 = 0.6773 British Pounds)
