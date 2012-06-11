NEW YORK, June 11 U.S. money market mutual funds
are still vulnerable to heavy redemptions in times of financial
turmoil, which could destabilize the broader banking system,
Federal Reserve staff members said in blog post on Monday.
Investors have been worried that the euro zone's debt
troubles could spiral into another global crisis like the one of
2007-2009.
Back in September 2008, the $65 billion Reserve Primary
Fund, one of the oldest and biggest money funds, broke the buck,
or its per-share value fell below $1. That happened because of
the fund's heavy losses on debt holdings in Lehman Brothers,
which had collapsed a few days earlier.
The demise of the Reserve fund is seen as a watershed moment
of the global financial crisis. It caused credit markets to dry
up and led the Fed and major central banks to embark on
unprecedented measures to stabilize the banking system.
U.S. regulators have since enacted tighter rules to ensure
another money fund will not break the buck again, but the New
York Fed blog said weak spots in the structure of money funds
remained, making them susceptible to runs by big institutional
investors.
"These shareholders reportedly place great value on
principal stability and are prone to fleeing money funds quickly
at any sign of trouble," wrote staff members of the New York Fed
along with an economist with the Fed Board of Governors.
The comments appeared in an entry, "Money Market Funds and
Systemic Risk," published on the New York Fed's online blog,
"Liberty Street Economics."
A stampede out of a money fund compounds its losses as it is
forced to sell less-liquid investments to meet redemptions.
Less-liquid assets might be sold at sold at steep discounts, the
blog said.
"For this reason, shareholders have an incentive to run from
troubled money funds as they leave behind risks and costs to be
borne by those who remain invested in the fund," the blog said.
Since January 2010, the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission has required money funds to hold more Treasury bills
and other low-risk investments and securities with
short-maturities in an effort to curb the $2.6 trillion
industry's systemic risk.
Money funds are major providers of short-term credit. They
own more than 40 percent of all U.S. commercial paper and
roughly a third of all certificates of deposit.
Still, their lack of a capital buffer and their tools to
maintain $1 share value, including rounding share value, make
them vulnerable to heavy redemptions in times of crisis.
"Investors still have incentives to run at the first sign of
trouble," the four authors of the blog post said.
Marco Cipriani is a senior economist at the New York Fed's
money and payments studies group, while Antoine Martin is the
function head of that group. Michael Holscher is a member of the
bank's markets group, and Patrick McCabe is a senior economist
at the Fed's Board of Governors.
They said in the blog that in a future post, they would put
forth a proposal for improving the stability of money market
funds by making them less vulnerable to runs.