Jan 20 Vanguard said on Wednesday it will reopen
its Treasury money market mutual fund to all investors, citing
improved market conditions.
The biggest U.S. mutual fund company, based in Valley Forge,
Pennsylvania, closed the $9.1 billion fund in January 2009 in an
effort to shield existing fund holders from high levels of cash
flow that could potentially dilute its yield.
The move to close the Treasury money fund followed the
Federal Reserve's decision in December 2008 to lower short-term
interest rates to near zero at the height of the global
financial crisis.
Last month, the U.S. central bank raised its target range on
short-term rates to 0.25-0.50 percent from zero to 0.25 percent,
citing an improving domestic labor market.
Yields on most Treasury money funds are still running close
to zero even after the Fed's first rate hike in nearly a decade,
according to iMoneynet.
Analysts said yields on money market funds will unlikely
rise much for now as fund operators seek to recoup costs spent
to operate the funds and to maintain their yields above zero.
The reopening of Vanguard's Treasury money fund came more
than six months after it reopened its $4.8 billion federal money
market fund to all investors.
Vanguard's Treasury money fund invests primarily in U.S.
government debt, while its federal money funds invests mainly in
short-term securities issued by federal agencies including
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
