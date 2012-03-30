By Daniel Bases and Cezary Podkul
NEW YORK, March 30 The top 10 U.S. money market
fund managers put money to work in short-term French and German
government agency debt in February, part of a bigger move into
core Europe that is likely to endure in coming months, say
investors and analysts.
Germany saw an inflow of at least $15.1 billion from the
fund managers, an increase of 21 percent. France gained at least
$13.9 billion, an increase of 18 percent. No other countries saw
as large an inflow, according to a Reuters analysis of money
market fund flow data provided by iMoneyNet.
Nine of the 10 placed larger bets on France, while eight of
them put more money to work in Germany, according to the
analysis. Pittsburgh-based Federated Investors made the largest
move into Germany, while New York financial giant BlackRock
placed the largest bet on France.
Fragile market sentiment at the end of 2011, the result of
Greece's drawn out debt crisis, drove yields on short-term debt
instruments up, enticing fund management companies to snap up
those securities, analysts say.
The traditional early-in-the-year deployment of investor
cash into new instruments was met with a flood of money made
available by the European Central Bank to backstop strained
European financial institutions. This served as the biggest
factor in improving risk sentiment in the euro zone, and has
since driven yields lower as buying increased.
In 2011, European banks' financial troubles drove investors
to buy more debt from Canadian, Australian and Japanese banks.
But the February data shows a pullback from Canadian and
Australian banking debt while funds bought more in Japan.
In December and February the ECB funneled over 1 trillion
euros into the financial system via ultra-cheap 3-year funding
operations known as long-term refinancing operations (LTROs).
The move was part of an effort to head off a credit crunch that
threatened the currency bloc's future.
"The LTROs are a double-edged sword," said John Donohue,
chief investment officer for J.P. Morgan Asset Management Global
Liquidity. "They calmed everybody down and took the liquidity
tail risk off the table for money funds. But there is less
supply now for us to get invested."
Ultimately this may mean banks, companies, and governments
will need less short-term funding, a so-called crowding out
effect. That could result in fewer investment opportunities for
money market funds, which generally prefer taxable investments
thanks to their higher yields.
Taxable money market funds held nearly $2.4 trillion in
assets at the end of February, according to the data. Of that,
the top 10 fund managers control nearly $1.8 trillion.
Generally, money market funds are viewed as safe alternatives to
bank accounts, provide corporations and investors with an easily
accessible storehouse for their excess cash.
Reuters' analyzed data from iMoneyNet, a Massachusetts-based
money market fund tracker which gathers data from the funds,
their custodial banks and the Securities and Exchange
Commission. Reuters considered only taxable money market funds
in its analysis and excluded variable-rate demand notes, debt
often guaranteed by foreign banks but originating outside the
United States.
MORE EXPOSURE TO EUROPE
Among five euro zone countries identified in the data, money
market fund allocations rose 16 percent to $246 billion during
February. The biggest percentage winner was Belgium, followed by
Germany, France, and the Netherlands. Spain, one of the
countries at the center of the euro zone's fiscal woes, was the
only loser among the five. However, iMoney Net could not
identify a country of origin for all holdings in its data.
While Belgium ranked first with an increase of 34 percent,
the increase came from a much lower base of $1.2 billion at the
end of January. Germany gained 21 percent on a base of $71
billion, while France gained 18 percent on $79 billion.
Outside the euro zone, the top managers also decreased
allocations to the U.K., Sweden and Switzerland.
Fidelity quadrupled its holdings of French financial company
commercial paper from $990 million to $3.8 billion. It bought
$2.8 billion worth of paper issued by banking giant BNP Paribas.
The firm's money market funds also doubled their holdings of
German government agency repos to nearly $4 billion.
Fidelity's money funds also made the biggest percentage
increase into German assets, nearly doubling their holdings to
$4.4 billion at the end of February. BlackRock's money funds
showed the biggest percentage increase in French assets, nearly
doubling their holdings to $9.9 billion.
Legg Mason and Goldman Sachs were the only two to dial down
their exposure to Germany during February. Schwab was the only
manager to cut back on French holdings.
"The (economic) data looks better and Europe seems to have
calmed down for now, so I think fund managers continue to put
money to work there but they are keeping (tenors) short," said
Donohue, whose division oversees, globally, $450 billion in
money funds.
Europe wasn't the only winner. In the U.S., Treasury debt
attracted significant interest, drawing about $9.1 billion in
new capital from the funds. But the gain was more than offset by
a $23 billion withdrawal from government agency debt among the
funds. Fannie Mae holdings shrank by $6.3 billion, while Freddie
Mac declined by $8.7 billion.
Despite the increases in Europe, Barclays Capital says money
funds are far from gorging themselves on the region's debt.
In May of 2011, money fund lending to French banks stood at
$230 billion, dropping as low as $70 billion in December and has
climbed back to $120 billion, according to Barclays money market
strategist Joe Abate. He added that in May the weighted average
maturity on French bank debt was 44 days but is currently "about
2 days and dominated by repos."
"I definitely think there is a 'risk on' mentality in the
market... At the end of last year money funds probably found
their allocations to Europe were too low and that they were
cautiously dipping their toe back into the market because they
optimal allocation was not zero," said New York-based Abate.
"If you look at the tenor of what they are lending, it is
still very short and concentrated. The improvement in lending to
French banks has been sizeable in a percentage term, but in
dollar terms it is not dramatic," he said.