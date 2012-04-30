By Daniel Bases and Cezary Podkul
| NEW YORK, April 30
NEW YORK, April 30 The top 10 U.S. money market
fund managers reduced their overall taxable holdings by 4.6
percent in March, with sizable withdrawals from the euro zone as
the region struggles with its sovereign debt crisis.
The top tier group's holdings of taxable assets fell at a
faster pace than the overall money market fund industry, which
shrank 4.4 percent to $2.3 trillion. The top 10 fund families
control $1.675 trillion of that universe.
Managers withdrew significant funds from Europe, including
Germany and France, according to a Reuters analysis of money
market fund data provided by iMoneyNet.
The fund family with the biggest net outflow from taxable
money market funds was No. 8 ranked Goldman Sachs & Co, at 10.2
percent. Legg Mason, ranked No. 9, was the only member of this
group to add funds, increasing its take by 5.9 percent.
Assets under management for the top 10 funds had been
growing after a drop for most of 2011. In the first two months
of 2012, investors added to their positions.
"So far the outflows from money funds have not been large
enough to warrant any kind of alarm," said Lance Pan, director
of investment research and strategist at Capital Advisors Group
in Newton, Massachusetts, which manages $6 billion in assets.
Pan said France's presidential election is a top concern in
the market. In the first round of voting on April 22, Socialist
candidate Francois Hollande beat incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy by
28.6 percent to 27.1 percent.
A two candidates will go head-to-head in a second round vote
on May 6.
"Hollande might take France in a different direction," said
Pan.
Reuters' analyzed data from iMoneyNet, a Massachusetts-based
money market fund tracker that gathers data from funds, their
custodial banks and the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Reuters considered only taxable money market funds in its
analysis and excluded variable-rate demand notes, debt often
guaranteed by foreign banks but originating outside the United
States.
Generally, money market funds are viewed as safe
alternatives to bank accounts. They provide corporations and
investors with an easily accessible storehouse for their cash.
PULLBACK
The retreat in French and German money market fund holdings
came amid a broader exodus from euro zone and European Union
member states in March.
According to the data, the top 10 fund families cut holdings
of German assets by 27.3 percent versus a 13.1 percent reduction
in French assets. In the broader European Union, holdings of
Danish money market funds were cut by 19.4 percent.
The top 10 funds cut their U.S. money market fund asset
holdings by 2.9 percent to $839.1 billion. Still, U.S. money
market holdings are by far the largest component of their
portfolios, accounting for about half of their taxable assets
under management.
In the month ended March 31, the group's biggest discernable
increase on a percentage basis was in Switzerland, which grew
by 30.3 percent to $96 billion. That marked a reversal from the
outflows in the prior month.
Spain also managed to regain some ground, with portfolios
adding $106 million for an increase of 14.6 percent, versus
outflows in February.
Taxable euro zone holdings among the top 10 managers shrank
about 12 percent, nearly wiping out all of February's gains.
The European Union overall lost about 14 percent of holdings
during March, ending at the lowest level so far this year.
Charles Schwab was the only fund family among the top 10 to
increase holdings in both France and Germany in March.