BRIEF-Yueshou Environmental Holdings enters into loan agreement
* Loan in principal amount of HK$15 million, bearing interest at a rate of 10% per annum for a period of 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 9 Short-seller Carson Block, founder of research firm Muddy Waters LLC who exposed accounting problems and wrongdoing at a slew of Chinese companies, said on Wednesday that the recent rally in the U.S. stock market feels like a "dead cat bounce."
"I would say that this does feel like it is a dead cat bounce because how much more ammunition really do policymakers have?" Block told Reuters at its New York headquarters. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)
* Loan in principal amount of HK$15 million, bearing interest at a rate of 10% per annum for a period of 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SIGNS AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 27,000 SHARES IN A COMPANY FROM E-COMMERCE INDUSTRY FOR 0.1 MILLION ZLOTYS