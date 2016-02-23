(Adds details, updates headline)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON Feb 23 One of the mutual fund industry's
oldest funds, run by one of its most enduring fund managers,
Kenneth Heebner, went out of business last week, when Natixis
Global Asset Management liquidated its CGM Advisor Targeted
Equity Fund.
"On February 17, 2016, the CGM Advisor Targeted Equity Fund
(the "Fund") was liquidated. The fund no longer exists, and as a
result, shares of the fund are no longer available for purchase
or exchange," Natixis said in a Securities and Exchange
Commission filing.
So came the unceremonious end for a once-vaunted portfolio
that came to life in 1968 as the New England Growth Fund,
overseen for most of years by Heebner, a contrarian investor who
scored some of the industry's biggest gains and losses. Heebner
still runs Capital Growth Management Funds from Boston.
"This is a loss of an oldie," Jeff Tjornehoj, head of
Americas research for Lipper, said on Tuesday. "There are not
many funds that approach their 50th anniversary and drop dead
just before it."
Natixis said it decided to shut the fund because it no
longer has an ownership stake in Heebner's CGM Funds, but
industry analysts said performance may have also played a role
in the fund's demise. CGM Funds had been a Natixis affiliate
since 1993 and it was sold mainly by financial advisers.
At its end, it had $363 million in assets, dramatically less
than the $1.02 billion it had at its peak in February 2010. It
ended 2015 with a 3.3 percent loss, lagging 79 percent of its
peers over the last 12 months.
Over the last five years it lagged 99 percent of other large
cap core funds, data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company,
show.
Heebner still runs the CGM Focus Fund, which now
oversees $829 million, down from $10.3 billion in 2008. He is
known for placing concentrated bets and delivering both stellar
performance and dramatic losses for investors.
"He's had years of terrific performance but there is just so
much volatility associated with his funds," Tjornehoj said.
Late last year, the CGM Advisor Targeted Equity Fund was
invested in only 18 stocks with the bulk in homebuilders
including D.R. Horton, Lennar Homes and Toll
Brothers. Lennar and Toll Brothers are each nursing
double-digit losses over the last 12 months.
The portfolio also owned Google, now called
Alphabet Inc., which is up 32 percent over the last 12 months.
