* Strength in U.S. crude (WTI) unlikely to reverse flows
into Brent
* Investors move into front month of WTI to earn roll yield
* Extreme backwardation in WTI not expected to last
By Claire Milhench
LONDON, July 19 Pension funds and hedge funds,
which invest in commodities, have rarely been more in accord
over which oil benchmark they prefer.
Despite a July rally in U.S. crude oil futures, which
took most funds by surprise, investors say the momentum is
behind European benchmark Brent even though the
relationship between the two is expected to remain volatile.
Over the last week, front month Brent's premium over the
U.S. crude futures widely known as West Texas Intermediate (WTI)
CL-LCO1=R has narrowed sharply. On Friday the premium touched
6 cents a barrel - its lowest since October 2010.
Many investors were caught out by the move, which followed
large stock drawdowns at Cushing in Oklahoma, the delivery point
for physical WTI crude that underlies the U.S. futures contract,
partly due to floods cutting some of the supply.
Investors have preferred Brent to WTI as the oil production
boom in the United States and the isolated inland delivery
location, far from coastal refineries, has pressured WTI's price
performance. In contrast, Brent has benefited from a global
geopolitical risk premium and regional tightness.
"Everyone had been expecting the fundamentals for WTI to
improve, but perhaps not so quickly," said Fabien Weber,
co-manager of the Julius Baer Commodity Fund, which has some
$255 million under management. "European pension fund investors
have been more overweight Brent crude than WTI."
These investors have done less well than if they had held a
bigger WTI position. "WTI has outperformed Brent on the front
month contract by about 10 percent," said Weber.
But pension fund managers, which look after long-term money,
say they are sticking with their overall Brent allocations as
they expect commodities indices to rebalance further in favour
of Brent at the expense of WTI at the end of 2013.
"The future trend will largely be determined by what the
benchmark indices do - that's where the market will go," said
Colin O'Shea, head of commodities at Hermes, which has some $2
billion under management in commodities.
Fund managers and pension funds use indices to benchmark
their performance and asset weightings. Since 2010, investor
momentum has been behind Brent, as this has increased its
weighting in leading commodity indices the S&P GSCI
and DJ-UBS at the expense of WTI.
O'Shea said he expected Brent to gain increased index share
over the coming years. "The rate of growth may not be as marked
as previously, but that trend is still in the favour of Brent."
The S&P GSCI and DJ-UBS indices weight Brent and WTI based
on world liquidity and production, using an average from the
last five years. "Because it's a five-year snapshot and Brent
liquidity has been growing, when they do their calculation for
next year, they'll be getting rid of a year which is lower than
this year," O'Shea said.
George Hutson, chief investment officer at London-based IKEN
Capital, which manages some $20 million in the IKEN Commodity
Alpha Strategy, agreed. "Brent is unlikely to lose its role as
the global benchmark because WTI is landlocked, making it
vulnerable to flows in and out of Cushing," he said.
Since 2011, the S&P GSCI and DJ-UBS indices combined have
increased their weight in Brent over 12 percent while reducing
WTI by 13.5 percent.
TACTICAL PLAYS
Last week's abrupt compression in the WTI/Brent spread is a
case in point. Many banks had expected the spread to remain
stable at around the $8.50-$9 mark, but floods in Canada closed
some of the pipelines to Cushing just as U.S. refineries such as
BP's Whiting ramped up their demand.
This led to the unexpectedly large stock draws at Cushing.
"The consensus is that the convergence is overdone," said
Hutson.
"With the ongoing disconnect between a fundamentally
over-supplied crude market and the current price action, I would
expect increased volatility in the weeks to come versus
historical levels."
This is expected to lead to more tactical plays, with
investors changing positioning along the WTI futures curve.
"We are back at the front month, especially for WTI," said
Weber.
This is because the backwardation in WTI - where the front
month contract trades at a premium to those for later dates -
has steepened dramatically over the last few weeks as investors
worry about tighter U.S. crude supplies.
In 50 days, the backwardation between the first and the 12th
month has widened from $4 to $10. The backwardation between
September and October is now at $1.55, whilst for Brent, the
equivalent backwardation is 81 cents.
"We are not positioned further out along the WTI curve at
the moment - if we had been, we'd have lost money," said O'Shea.
"With the curve in steep backwardation, you get a positive roll
yield from just holding the front. People are thinking more
about where to invest along the curve - they are not just
blindly investing six and 12 months out any more."
SPREAD TO WIDEN OUT AGAIN
Hutson believes the backwardation will begin to weaken as it
has reached an extreme and hedge funds are taking positions off.
"It's become backwardated to a level we haven't seen since
1990," said Hutson. "A lot of traders have been taken out by the
move and lost an awful lot of money, which has led them to
stop-out of their WTI positions."
Investors and banks believe the current WTI/Brent spread is
not sustainable, because it is now less than the cost of taking
oil via pipeline from Cushing to the U.S. Gulf Coast, where
refiners have the option of using imported or coastal crudes.
"Over time, the price relationship between the two contracts
should reflect pipeline tariffs between Cushing and the Gulf
Coast," said O'Shea. "But we do see volatility around that, so
it can come in to parity and then go right back out again."
O'Shea added that the Cushing glut could become a Gulf Coast
glut: "You could just be moving the over-supply from one place
to another."
Commodities trading giant Goldman Sachs, which predicted a
sharp narrowing of the spread, also said it saw it widening to
$8-$9 in 2014 as a crude glut was again building up in the
United States. Another major bank active in commodities, Morgan
Stanley, sees the spread widening to $3-$6 per barrel.
